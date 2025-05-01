In developmental psychology, what is the term for the practice of assigning students to different types of educational programs based on their abilities or achievements?
A
Mainstreaming
B
Inclusion
C
Scaffolding
D
Tracking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept being asked: The question is about a practice in developmental psychology related to education, where students are assigned to different programs based on their abilities or achievements.
Review each option's meaning: Mainstreaming refers to integrating students with special needs into general education classrooms; Inclusion is a broader approach to ensure all students learn together; Scaffolding is a teaching method that provides support to students as they learn new concepts.
Identify the term that specifically involves grouping students by ability or achievement levels for different educational tracks or programs.
Recall that 'Tracking' is the practice of placing students into different educational paths or classes based on their academic performance or abilities.
Conclude that the correct term for this practice is 'Tracking' because it directly relates to sorting students into different programs according to their skills or achievements.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah