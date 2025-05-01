In the context of developmental psychology, why are younger students often especially susceptible to emotional bullying?
A
They are less likely to be influenced by peer pressure.
B
They are more likely to physically retaliate against bullies.
C
They have not yet fully developed coping mechanisms and social skills to manage peer conflict.
D
They typically have a stronger sense of self-esteem than older students.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key developmental concepts relevant to emotional bullying, focusing on how children's social and emotional skills evolve over time.
Recognize that younger students are still developing important coping mechanisms, which are strategies used to manage stress and emotional challenges effectively.
Consider the role of social skills, such as communication, empathy, and conflict resolution, which are less mature in younger children compared to older students.
Analyze why these developmental factors make younger students more vulnerable to emotional bullying, as they may struggle to respond appropriately or seek help.
Conclude that the correct explanation is that younger students are especially susceptible because they have not yet fully developed the coping mechanisms and social skills needed to manage peer conflict.
