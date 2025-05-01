Which of the following best describes the concept of object permanence as studied in developmental psychology?
A
The process of learning through observing and imitating others
B
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
C
The ability to use symbols to represent objects and events
D
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that object permanence is a key concept in developmental psychology, particularly studied in the sensorimotor stage of Jean Piaget's theory of cognitive development.
Step 2: Recognize that object permanence refers to the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they are not directly perceived through the senses (i.e., when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched).
Step 3: Differentiate object permanence from other concepts such as learning through imitation, focusing on one aspect of a situation (centration), and symbolic representation, which are distinct cognitive processes.
Step 4: Identify that the correct description of object permanence is the understanding that objects have a continuous existence independent of our immediate perception.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the statement 'The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or touched' best describes object permanence.
