Which of the following best describes a common mental change experienced by young adults according to developmental psychology?
A
They become less capable of forming intimate relationships.
B
They experience a significant decline in cognitive flexibility.
C
They typically show a decrease in self-esteem compared to adolescence.
D
They develop a stronger and more coherent sense of identity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of developmental psychology, which studies how people change mentally, emotionally, and socially throughout their lifespan.
Recognize that young adulthood is a stage where individuals often solidify their sense of self and identity, building on the exploration done during adolescence.
Consider common mental changes in young adults, such as improvements in cognitive abilities, emotional regulation, and social relationships, rather than declines.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to established developmental theories, such as Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, where young adults face the challenge of intimacy versus isolation and identity formation.
Conclude that the most accurate description is that young adults develop a stronger and more coherent sense of identity, reflecting their psychological growth during this period.
