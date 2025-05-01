The belief that your work makes a difference and gives you satisfaction is an example of which type of motivation?
A
Extrinsic motivation
B
Homeostatic motivation
C
Intrinsic motivation
D
Drive-reduction motivation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of motivation in psychology, which refers to the processes that initiate, guide, and sustain goal-directed behaviors.
Step 2: Recognize that extrinsic motivation involves performing a behavior to earn external rewards or avoid punishments, such as money or recognition.
Step 3: Identify that homeostatic motivation relates to biological drives that maintain internal balance, like hunger or thirst.
Step 4: Know that drive-reduction motivation is based on the idea that behavior is motivated by the desire to reduce internal tension caused by unmet biological needs.
Step 5: Realize that intrinsic motivation refers to engaging in behavior because it is inherently satisfying or enjoyable, such as believing your work makes a difference and gives you personal satisfaction.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah