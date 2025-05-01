Which of the following is an example of a behavioral interview question in psychology?
A
Why do you want to work for this organization?
B
What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?
C
Can you describe a time when you had to resolve a conflict with a coworker?
D
Where do you see yourself in five years?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that behavioral interview questions are designed to assess past behavior as a predictor of future performance by asking candidates to describe specific experiences.
Review each question and identify whether it asks for a description of a past behavior or experience (behavioral) or if it asks for opinions, future plans, or self-assessments (non-behavioral).
Recognize that questions like 'Why do you want to work for this organization?', 'What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?', and 'Where do you see yourself in five years?' are opinion or future-oriented questions, not behavioral.
Identify that the question 'Can you describe a time when you had to resolve a conflict with a coworker?' asks for a specific past experience, making it a behavioral interview question.
Conclude that the correct example of a behavioral interview question is the one asking about a past conflict resolution experience with a coworker.
