Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is an example of which of the following?
A self-help support group
A government-run rehabilitation center
A psychiatric hospital
A pharmaceutical company
Identify the key characteristics of Narcotics Anonymous (NA). NA is known for being a community-based organization where individuals support each other in recovery from drug addiction.
Understand the definition of a self-help support group: it is a group where members share common experiences and provide mutual support without professional leadership or government control.
Compare the options given: a government-run rehabilitation center is managed by government agencies, a psychiatric hospital provides medical treatment for mental health disorders, and a pharmaceutical company develops and sells medications.
Recognize that NA does not fit the descriptions of a government-run center, hospital, or pharmaceutical company because it is peer-led and focuses on mutual support rather than professional treatment or medication.
Conclude that Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is best classified as a self-help support group.
