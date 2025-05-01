Which of the following is not considered a leadership style in psychology?
A
Laissez-faire
B
Autocratic
C
Democratic
D
Cognitive-behavioral
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand what a leadership style is in psychology. Leadership styles refer to the typical ways leaders interact with their followers and make decisions, influencing group dynamics and outcomes.
Step 2: Review the common leadership styles listed: Laissez-faire, Autocratic, and Democratic. These are well-established leadership styles characterized by different levels of control and participation.
Step 3: Recognize that Laissez-faire leadership involves minimal direct supervision, allowing group members to make decisions.
Step 4: Understand that Autocratic leadership is characterized by individual control with little input from group members, while Democratic leadership involves group participation in decision-making.
Step 5: Identify that Cognitive-behavioral is not a leadership style but rather a psychological approach or therapy method focused on changing thought patterns and behaviors, so it does not fit as a leadership style.
