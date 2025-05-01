Which of the following activities has been shown to enhance happiness?
A
Practicing gratitude regularly
B
Spending excessive time on social media
C
Focusing only on material possessions
D
Avoiding all social interactions
1
Understand the concept of happiness in psychology, which often relates to subjective well-being and positive emotions.
Recognize that psychological research has identified certain activities that reliably increase happiness, such as practicing gratitude, which involves regularly acknowledging and appreciating positive aspects of life.
Evaluate each option by considering empirical evidence: excessive social media use and focusing solely on material possessions have been linked to lower happiness, while avoiding social interactions can lead to loneliness and decreased well-being.
Identify that practicing gratitude regularly is supported by studies showing it enhances positive emotions and overall life satisfaction.
Conclude that among the given options, practicing gratitude regularly is the activity shown to enhance happiness based on psychological research.
