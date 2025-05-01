Which part of an I-statement specifically involves a description of your needs or feelings?
A
The 'When you' component
B
The 'Because' component
C
The 'You should' component
D
The 'I feel' component
1
Understand that an I-statement is a communication tool used to express feelings and needs without blaming others, typically structured in parts such as 'I feel', 'When you', 'Because', and 'You should'.
Identify that the 'I feel' component is the part where the speaker explicitly states their own emotions or feelings, which is central to expressing personal needs.
Recognize that the 'When you' component describes the specific behavior or situation that triggered the feelings, but does not describe the feelings themselves.
Note that the 'Because' component explains the reason or rationale behind the feelings, linking the behavior to the emotional response.
Understand that the 'You should' component suggests a desired change or action, focusing on what the other person can do, rather than describing feelings.
