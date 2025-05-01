Which of the following is NOT a recommended way to keep your nervous system healthy?
A
Getting adequate sleep each night
B
Managing stress through relaxation techniques
C
Consuming excessive amounts of alcohol
D
Engaging in regular physical exercise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the nervous system and factors that influence its health. The nervous system controls bodily functions and responds to internal and external stimuli, so maintaining its health is crucial for overall well-being.
Step 2: Review the options given and identify which behaviors promote nervous system health. For example, getting adequate sleep helps the brain rest and repair, managing stress reduces harmful effects of chronic stress hormones, and regular physical exercise improves blood flow and brain function.
Step 3: Recognize that consuming excessive amounts of alcohol is harmful to the nervous system. Alcohol can damage nerve cells, impair brain function, and lead to long-term neurological problems.
Step 4: Compare the options and determine that the behavior NOT recommended for nervous system health is consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, as it negatively impacts the nervous system.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that involves excessive alcohol consumption, since it contradicts the goal of maintaining a healthy nervous system.
Watch next
Master The Nervous System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah