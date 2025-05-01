In which stage of moral development do individuals make decisions based on actions they believe will benefit society as a whole?
A
Postconventional stage
B
Conventional stage
C
Preconventional stage
D
Sensorimotor stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about stages of moral development, a concept primarily developed by Lawrence Kohlberg.
Recall that Kohlberg's theory includes three main levels: Preconventional, Conventional, and Postconventional stages.
Identify the characteristics of each stage: Preconventional focuses on self-interest and avoiding punishment; Conventional centers on conforming to social rules and gaining approval; Postconventional involves abstract reasoning about societal welfare and universal ethical principles.
Recognize that the stage where individuals make decisions based on actions benefiting society as a whole corresponds to the Postconventional stage.
Eliminate other options: Sensorimotor stage is unrelated as it pertains to cognitive development in infancy, not moral reasoning.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah