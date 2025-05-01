According to research in developmental psychology, breast-fed children are less likely to develop all of the following conditions except:
A
Asthma
B
Type 1 diabetes
C
Obesity
D
Down syndrome
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which relates to developmental psychology and the health outcomes associated with breast-feeding in children.
Step 2: Identify the conditions listed: Asthma, Type 1 diabetes, Obesity, and Down syndrome, and recognize that the question asks which condition is NOT less likely to develop in breast-fed children.
Step 3: Recall that breast-feeding has been shown to reduce the risk of certain health issues such as asthma, type 1 diabetes, and obesity due to its nutritional and immunological benefits.
Step 4: Recognize that Down syndrome is a genetic condition caused by chromosomal abnormalities and is not influenced by breast-feeding or environmental factors in the same way as the other conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that since breast-feeding does not affect the likelihood of developing Down syndrome, it is the exception among the conditions listed.
