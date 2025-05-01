According to Erikson, the psychological conflict of the preschool years is:
A
Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt
B
Industry vs. Inferiority
C
Initiative vs. Guilt
D
Trust vs. Mistrust
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Erik Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, which outlines eight stages that individuals pass through from infancy to adulthood, each characterized by a specific psychological conflict.
Identify the age range associated with the preschool years, typically ages 3 to 6, which is the focus of the question.
Recall the specific psychosocial conflict Erikson proposed for the preschool years, which involves children beginning to assert control and power over their environment.
Compare the options given: 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt' corresponds to toddlerhood (ages 1-3), 'Industry vs. Inferiority' corresponds to school age (6-12), 'Trust vs. Mistrust' corresponds to infancy (0-1), and 'Initiative vs. Guilt' corresponds to the preschool years (3-6).
Conclude that the correct conflict for the preschool years is 'Initiative vs. Guilt,' where children begin to initiate activities and develop a sense of purpose, but may feel guilt if their efforts are discouraged.
