Which of the following best describes the key components of effective communication in psychology?
A
Active listening, clear expression, and appropriate feedback
B
Only speaking clearly without considering the listener
C
Focusing solely on nonverbal cues
D
Using technical jargon to demonstrate expertise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that effective communication in psychology involves multiple components that ensure the message is accurately sent and received.
Recognize that 'active listening' means fully concentrating, understanding, responding, and remembering what the other person is saying, which is crucial for effective communication.
Identify 'clear expression' as the ability to convey thoughts and feelings in a straightforward and understandable manner, avoiding ambiguity or confusion.
Acknowledge 'appropriate feedback' as providing responses that show understanding, clarification, or further inquiry, which helps maintain a two-way communication process.
Compare these components to the other options, noting that only speaking clearly without considering the listener, focusing solely on nonverbal cues, or using technical jargon do not encompass the full scope of effective communication.
