Psilocybin is classified as which type of psychoactive substance?
A
Stimulant
B
Narcotic
C
Inhalant
D
Hallucinogen
Step 1: Understand the categories of psychoactive substances. These include stimulants, narcotics (opioids), inhalants, and hallucinogens, each affecting the brain and behavior differently.
Step 2: Define each category briefly: Stimulants increase alertness and energy; narcotics primarily relieve pain and induce sleep; inhalants are substances inhaled to produce mind-altering effects; hallucinogens cause perceptual distortions and altered sensory experiences.
Step 3: Identify the effects of psilocybin. Psilocybin is known to cause changes in perception, mood, and thought, often leading to visual and auditory hallucinations.
Step 4: Match psilocybin's effects to the correct category. Since it primarily causes hallucinations and altered sensory experiences, it fits the hallucinogen category.
Step 5: Conclude that psilocybin is classified as a hallucinogen based on its psychoactive effects.
