According to Vroom's expectancy theory, which of the following best describes how motivation is determined?
A
Motivation is based on the hierarchy of needs, starting from physiological needs to self-actualization.
B
Motivation is the result of an individual's expectation that effort will lead to performance and that performance will lead to desired outcomes.
C
Motivation is solely determined by biological drives and instincts.
D
Motivation is unrelated to the value of outcomes or the likelihood of achieving them.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand that Vroom's expectancy theory focuses on motivation as a cognitive process where individuals make conscious choices based on expected outcomes.
Step 2: Identify the three key components of the theory: Expectancy (belief that effort leads to performance), Instrumentality (belief that performance leads to outcomes), and Valence (value placed on the outcomes).
Step 3: Recognize that motivation is calculated by combining these components, often expressed as: \(Motivation = Expectancy \times Instrumentality \times Valence\).
Step 4: Analyze the given options to see which aligns with this framework—motivation depends on the expectation that effort leads to performance and performance leads to valued outcomes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of motivation according to Vroom's expectancy theory is the one emphasizing the individual's expectation about effort, performance, and desired outcomes.
