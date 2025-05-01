Which of the following is an example of emotion-focused coping?
A
Gathering information to address the source of stress
B
Creating a detailed plan to solve the problem causing stress
C
Taking direct action to change the stressful situation
D
Seeking social support to talk about your feelings after a stressful event
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between problem-focused coping and emotion-focused coping. Problem-focused coping involves taking direct steps to solve or change the source of stress, while emotion-focused coping involves managing the emotional response to the stressor.
Review each option and classify it as either problem-focused or emotion-focused coping based on the definitions. For example, 'Gathering information to address the source of stress' is problem-focused because it aims to change the stressor.
Identify that 'Creating a detailed plan to solve the problem causing stress' and 'Taking direct action to change the stressful situation' are also problem-focused coping strategies because they involve actively addressing the problem.
Recognize that 'Seeking social support to talk about your feelings after a stressful event' is emotion-focused coping because it helps manage emotional distress rather than changing the stressor itself.
Conclude that the correct example of emotion-focused coping is the option involving seeking social support to express and process emotions related to the stress.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah