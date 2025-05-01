Which of the following statements regarding emotions and middle childhood is true?
A
Children in middle childhood show less empathy toward others compared to early childhood.
B
Children in middle childhood become better at understanding and managing their own emotions.
C
Children in middle childhood are unable to recognize complex emotions such as pride or guilt.
D
Children in middle childhood experience fewer emotional changes than in adolescence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the developmental stage of middle childhood, which typically ranges from ages 6 to 12, focusing on emotional and social growth during this period.
Step 2: Review research findings on emotional development in middle childhood, noting that children become more skilled at recognizing, understanding, and managing their own emotions as they grow.
Step 3: Analyze the statements given, comparing them to established psychological knowledge about empathy, emotional recognition, and emotional regulation in middle childhood.
Step 4: Recognize that children in middle childhood generally show increased empathy compared to early childhood, can recognize complex emotions like pride and guilt, and experience emotional changes, though these may differ from adolescence.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Children in middle childhood become better at understanding and managing their own emotions' aligns with developmental psychology research and is therefore the true statement.
