Which of the following is an accurate feeling statement?
A
People always ignore what I say.
B
You make me angry.
C
I feel frustrated when my ideas are not heard.
D
You never listen to me.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a 'feeling statement' is in psychology. A feeling statement expresses an individual's emotions clearly and personally, often starting with 'I feel...' to communicate one's own emotional experience without blaming others.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it expresses a personal feeling rather than an accusation or generalization about others.
Step 3: Identify that statements like 'People always ignore what I say,' 'You make me angry,' and 'You never listen to me' are either blaming others or making absolute claims, which are not effective feeling statements.
Step 4: Recognize that the statement 'I feel frustrated when my ideas are not heard' clearly expresses a personal emotion ('frustrated') and links it to a specific situation, making it an accurate feeling statement.
Step 5: Conclude that an accurate feeling statement should focus on the speaker's emotions and experiences without assigning blame, which helps in effective communication and conflict resolution.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah