Which of the following is NOT true about expressing emotion?
A
Expressing emotion is always culturally universal.
B
Facial expressions can communicate emotional states to others.
C
Social norms can influence how emotions are expressed.
D
Expressing emotion can help regulate psychological well-being.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional expression, which refers to how individuals display their feelings through facial expressions, body language, tone of voice, and other behaviors.
Step 2: Recognize that facial expressions are often considered universal to some extent, meaning certain emotions like happiness, sadness, anger, and fear are expressed similarly across cultures.
Step 3: Consider the role of cultural differences and social norms, which can influence when, how, and to what extent emotions are expressed, indicating that emotional expression is not always the same across all cultures.
Step 4: Acknowledge that expressing emotions can serve important psychological functions, such as helping individuals regulate their emotional states and maintain psychological well-being.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Expressing emotion is always culturally universal' is NOT true because cultural factors can shape and modify emotional expression.
