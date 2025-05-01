In developmental psychology, maturation of the _____ is crucial to the development of theory of mind.
A
prefrontal cortex
B
cerebellum
C
occipital lobe
D
medulla oblongata
1
Understand the concept of 'theory of mind' in developmental psychology, which refers to the ability to attribute mental states—such as beliefs, intents, desires, and knowledge—to oneself and others, and to understand that others have perspectives different from one's own.
Recognize that the development of theory of mind is linked to brain maturation, particularly in areas responsible for higher cognitive functions like reasoning, planning, and social cognition.
Identify the brain regions listed in the options: prefrontal cortex, cerebellum, occipital lobe, and medulla oblongata, and recall their primary functions.
Recall that the prefrontal cortex is involved in complex cognitive behavior, decision making, and social interactions, making it crucial for theory of mind development.
Conclude that the maturation of the prefrontal cortex is essential for the development of theory of mind, distinguishing it from other brain regions that serve different functions.
