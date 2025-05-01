In the context of social psychology, how did school segregation in the United States most commonly affect the feelings of African American students?
It generally made African American students feel more accepted and valued in society.
B
It typically resulted in African American students feeling superior to their peers.
C
It had no significant impact on the emotional well-being of African American students.
D
It often led to feelings of inferiority and decreased self-esteem among African American students.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of school segregation in the United States, where African American students were often placed in separate and unequal educational environments compared to white students.
Recognize that social psychology studies how social environments and group dynamics influence individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, including self-concept and self-esteem.
Consider the psychological impact of segregation, which often communicated messages of inferiority and exclusion to African American students, affecting their self-perception.
Relate this to the concept of 'internalized oppression,' where marginalized individuals may begin to accept negative societal views about their group, leading to feelings of inferiority.
Conclude that school segregation most commonly led to decreased self-esteem and feelings of inferiority among African American students, rather than feelings of acceptance, superiority, or neutrality.
