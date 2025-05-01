Which of the following is an example of informal socialization into a profession?
A
Receiving a formal employee handbook outlining company policies
B
Learning workplace norms by observing colleagues during lunch breaks
C
Participating in official orientation programs for new hires
D
Attending mandatory training sessions organized by the company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of socialization in a professional context: Socialization is the process by which individuals learn and adapt to the norms, values, behaviors, and skills necessary to function effectively within a group or organization.
Differentiate between formal and informal socialization: Formal socialization involves structured, official methods such as training sessions, orientation programs, and employee handbooks. Informal socialization occurs through unstructured, casual interactions and observations.
Identify examples of formal socialization from the options: Receiving a formal employee handbook, participating in official orientation programs, and attending mandatory training sessions are all formal because they are planned and organized by the company.
Recognize the example of informal socialization: Learning workplace norms by observing colleagues during lunch breaks is informal because it happens naturally and without official structure, relying on social interactions and observation.
Conclude that the correct example of informal socialization is 'Learning workplace norms by observing colleagues during lunch breaks' because it fits the definition of informal, unstructured learning within a professional environment.
