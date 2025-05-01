Which of the following is an example of a situational cause of behavior in social psychology?
A
A person is outgoing due to their genetic makeup.
B
A person acts aggressively because they are in a stressful environment.
C
A person helps others because they have a generous disposition.
D
A person is shy because of their introverted personality.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between situational and dispositional causes of behavior. Situational causes refer to external factors or environmental influences that affect behavior, while dispositional causes relate to internal traits or characteristics of the person.
Review each option and identify whether the cause of behavior is internal (dispositional) or external (situational). For example, genetic makeup and personality traits are dispositional causes.
Recognize that 'a person acts aggressively because they are in a stressful environment' points to an external factor (stressful environment) influencing behavior, which is a situational cause.
Confirm that the other options describe behaviors caused by internal traits such as genetic makeup, generous disposition, or introverted personality, which are dispositional causes.
Conclude that the example involving aggression due to a stressful environment best illustrates a situational cause of behavior in social psychology.
