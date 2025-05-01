In social psychology, what relationship outcome is most likely for two individuals who are both high in disagreeableness?
A
They are likely to develop stronger emotional intimacy due to shared traits.
B
They are likely to avoid any disagreements and maintain peace.
C
They are likely to have a harmonious and supportive relationship.
D
They are likely to experience frequent conflict and lower relationship satisfaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the personality trait of disagreeableness, which is characterized by traits such as being less cooperative, more competitive, and often more hostile or less empathetic toward others.
Recognize that when two individuals both score high in disagreeableness, their interactions are more likely to involve conflict because both may be less willing to compromise or accommodate the other's needs.
Consider how frequent conflict can negatively impact emotional intimacy and overall relationship satisfaction, as ongoing disagreements can erode trust and positive feelings.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the typical outcomes associated with high disagreeableness, noting that harmonious or supportive relationships are less likely under these conditions.
Conclude that the most likely relationship outcome for two highly disagreeable individuals is frequent conflict and lower relationship satisfaction, as this aligns with psychological research on personality and interpersonal dynamics.
