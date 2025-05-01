Which of the following is NOT true about the trait theory of personality?
A
Trait theory suggests that personality traits are stable over time and across situations.
B
Trait theory emphasizes the measurement and quantification of individual differences.
C
Trait theory claims that personality traits are entirely determined by environmental factors.
D
Trait theory proposes that traits can be used to predict behavior.
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea of trait theory in personality psychology. Trait theory focuses on identifying and measuring consistent characteristics (traits) that people exhibit over time and across different situations.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to see if it aligns with the principles of trait theory. Trait theory does suggest that personality traits are stable over time and across situations, so that statement is true.
Step 3: Recognize that trait theory emphasizes the measurement and quantification of individual differences, often using tools like personality inventories, so that statement is also true.
Step 4: Consider the statement about traits being entirely determined by environmental factors. Trait theory generally posits that traits have a biological and genetic basis, not solely environmental, so this statement is NOT true according to trait theory.
Step 5: Confirm that trait theory proposes that traits can be used to predict behavior, which is a fundamental aspect of the theory, making that statement true.
