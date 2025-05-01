Which psychological concept best explains the idea that your learning style impacts the ways you remember information?
A
Behaviorism
B
Cognitive psychology
C
Psychoanalysis
D
Humanistic psychology
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a psychological concept that explains how your learning style affects the way you remember information.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options: Behaviorism focuses on observable behaviors and external stimuli, Psychoanalysis emphasizes unconscious processes and early experiences, Humanistic psychology centers on personal growth and self-actualization, and Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking, memory, and learning.
Step 3: Identify which concept directly relates to internal mental processes such as learning and memory. Since the question involves how learning style impacts memory, the focus is on mental functions.
Step 4: Recognize that Cognitive psychology is the branch that investigates how people perceive, think, learn, and remember information, making it the best fit for explaining the relationship between learning style and memory.
Step 5: Conclude that Cognitive psychology best explains the idea that your learning style impacts the ways you remember information because it studies the internal processes involved in learning and memory.
