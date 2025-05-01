In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines intelligence quotient (IQ)?
A
A measure of emotional intelligence and the ability to perceive, understand, and manage emotions
B
A personality trait that describes openness to new experiences and creativity
C
A numerical score derived from standardized tests that compares an individual's mental age to their chronological age
D
A scale used to assess levels of anxiety and depression in clinical settings
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Intelligence Quotient (IQ) as it relates to psychology. IQ is a measure designed to assess human intelligence through standardized testing.
Step 2: Recognize that IQ is typically calculated by comparing an individual's mental age to their chronological age, which reflects their actual age in years.
Step 3: Recall the formula used to calculate IQ, which is given by: \(\text{IQ} = \left( \frac{\text{Mental Age}}{\text{Chronological Age}} \right) \times 100\).
Step 4: Note that IQ scores are standardized so that the average IQ in the population is set to 100, allowing comparison across individuals.
Step 5: Differentiate IQ from other psychological constructs such as emotional intelligence, personality traits, or clinical scales, which measure different aspects of human behavior and mental health.
