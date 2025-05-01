universal, symbolic image or pattern found across cultures and time periods
temporary emotional state triggered by external events
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the term 'archetype' originates from Carl Jung's analytical psychology, where it refers to universal, symbolic images or patterns that appear across different cultures and historical periods.
Recognize that archetypes are not learned behaviors or temporary emotional states, but rather innate, inherited potentials that shape human experiences and perceptions.
Eliminate options that describe specific learned behaviors unique to individuals, biological reflexes present at birth, or temporary emotional states triggered by external events, as these do not align with the concept of archetypes.
Focus on the option that describes archetypes as universal and symbolic images or patterns, which is consistent with Jungian theory and psychological understanding.
Conclude that the correct definition of an archetype is a universal, symbolic image or pattern found across cultures and time periods.
