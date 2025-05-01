Which of the following statements is true regarding the psychoanalytic phallic stage of development according to Freud?
A
It is marked by the onset of puberty and the development of mature sexual interests.
B
It is characterized by the Oedipus and Electra complexes, where children develop unconscious sexual desires for the opposite-sex parent.
C
It is the stage where children focus on developing trust versus mistrust.
D
It is primarily concerned with the development of logical thinking and mastery of conservation tasks.
1
Identify the key concept in the question: Freud's psychoanalytic phallic stage of development.
Recall that Freud's psychosexual stages include oral, anal, phallic, latency, and genital stages, each with distinct characteristics.
Understand that the phallic stage typically occurs around ages 3 to 6 years and involves the child's focus on the genital area as a source of pleasure.
Recognize that during the phallic stage, Freud proposed the Oedipus complex (for boys) and Electra complex (for girls), where children develop unconscious sexual desires for the opposite-sex parent and feelings of rivalry toward the same-sex parent.
Compare the given statements to these characteristics and identify the one that correctly describes the phallic stage as involving the Oedipus and Electra complexes.
