According to the two-factor theory of emotion, which of the following best explains how emotions are experienced?
Emotions occur after we consciously label a situation as threatening or safe, without any physiological arousal.
Emotions are caused solely by physiological changes in the body.
Emotions are determined by unconscious drives and early childhood experiences.
Emotions result from the combination of physiological arousal and a cognitive interpretation of that arousal.
Understand that the two-factor theory of emotion, proposed by Schachter and Singer, suggests that emotion is experienced through two key components: physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation.
Recognize that physiological arousal refers to the body's physical response, such as increased heart rate or sweating, which occurs in reaction to a stimulus.
Acknowledge that cognitive interpretation involves the individual consciously labeling or interpreting the cause of the physiological arousal based on the context or situation.
Combine these two components by noting that the theory states emotions are not just about feeling aroused but also about how we interpret that arousal, which together produce the emotional experience.
Apply this understanding to evaluate the options and identify that the correct explanation is that emotions result from the combination of physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation of that arousal.
