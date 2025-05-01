Which of the following scenarios best illustrates a person exercising legitimate power in a social psychology context?
A
A police officer directing traffic at an intersection.
B
A friend persuading another to try a new restaurant.
C
A student convincing classmates to skip a lecture.
D
A celebrity endorsing a new product on social media.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of legitimate power in social psychology. Legitimate power is a form of social influence that comes from a person's formal position or role within a social structure, which grants them the authority to make demands and expect compliance.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristic of legitimate power: it is recognized and accepted by others as rightful authority, often linked to roles like police officers, teachers, or managers.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario to see if the person’s influence comes from an official or formal position of authority. For example, a police officer directing traffic has legal authority granted by their role.
Step 4: Compare the other options: a friend persuading another, a student convincing classmates, and a celebrity endorsing a product all involve influence but not necessarily legitimate power, as they lack formal authority.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario illustrating legitimate power is the one where the person’s influence is based on their recognized role and authority, which is the police officer directing traffic.
