In social psychology research, which of the following is a commonly cited reason why girls are more likely than boys to be victims of cyberbullying?
A
Girls are more likely to have advanced technological skills, making them easier targets.
B
Cyberbullying is primarily motivated by academic competition, which affects girls more than boys.
C
Girls tend to engage more in online social interactions, increasing their exposure to potential cyberbullying.
D
Boys are less likely to use social media platforms than girls.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying reasons why girls are more likely than boys to be victims of cyberbullying in social psychology research.
Step 2: Recognize that cyberbullying involves harmful behavior conducted through digital platforms, often linked to social interactions online.
Step 3: Consider the role of online social behavior differences between girls and boys, noting that girls tend to engage more frequently and deeply in online social interactions.
Step 4: Analyze how increased online social interaction can lead to greater exposure to potential cyberbullying, making girls more vulnerable as victims.
Step 5: Evaluate the other options by comparing their relevance and evidence in social psychology research, concluding that the increased online social engagement of girls is the most commonly cited reason.
