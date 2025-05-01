In the context of operant conditioning, which of the following best defines positive reinforcement as understood in AP Psychology?
A
Removing an unpleasant stimulus to decrease the likelihood of a behavior
B
Adding an unpleasant stimulus after a behavior to decrease the likelihood of that behavior
C
Adding a desirable stimulus after a behavior to increase the likelihood that the behavior will occur again
D
Removing a desirable stimulus to increase the likelihood of a behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences that follow behavior, either increasing or decreasing the likelihood of that behavior occurring again.
Step 2: Recall that reinforcement in operant conditioning is any consequence that increases the likelihood of a behavior reoccurring, while punishment decreases it.
Step 3: Differentiate between positive and negative reinforcement: positive reinforcement involves adding a stimulus after a behavior to increase its frequency, whereas negative reinforcement involves removing an unpleasant stimulus to increase behavior.
Step 4: Analyze the options given: identify which one describes adding a desirable stimulus after a behavior to increase its likelihood, which aligns with the definition of positive reinforcement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of positive reinforcement is 'Adding a desirable stimulus after a behavior to increase the likelihood that the behavior will occur again.'
