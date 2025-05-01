Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The practice of diagnosing and treating mental illness only
B
The analysis of human societies and cultures
C
The study of the mind through philosophical speculation
D
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline, which means it relies on systematic methods to study its subject matter rather than just opinions or speculation.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology focuses on both observable behavior and internal mental processes, such as thoughts, emotions, and perceptions.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from related fields: it is not limited to diagnosing and treating mental illness (which is clinical psychology), nor is it the study of societies and cultures (which is sociology or anthropology).
Step 4: Note that psychology uses empirical research methods, including experiments, observations, and measurements, to understand how behavior and mental processes work.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology as a scientific discipline is 'the scientific study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures both the scope and the method of psychology.
