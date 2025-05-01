Which of the following best defines positive psychology as studied in AP Psychology?
A
The scientific study of human strengths and virtues that enable individuals and communities to thrive.
B
The examination of how mental processes help people adapt to their environment.
C
The analysis of unconscious motives and conflicts that influence behavior.
D
The investigation of how external rewards and punishments shape behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that positive psychology is a branch of psychology focused on studying what makes life most worth living, emphasizing human strengths and virtues.
Step 2: Recognize that positive psychology aims to scientifically explore factors that enable individuals and communities to thrive, such as happiness, resilience, and well-being.
Step 3: Differentiate positive psychology from other psychological approaches: it is not primarily about unconscious motives (psychoanalysis), mental adaptation processes (cognitive psychology), or behavior shaped by rewards and punishments (behaviorism).
Step 4: Identify the key phrase in the correct definition: 'scientific study of human strengths and virtues that enable individuals and communities to thrive,' which captures the essence of positive psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of positive psychology in the context of AP Psychology is the one emphasizing the scientific study of human strengths and virtues for thriving individuals and communities.
