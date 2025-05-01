Which term identifies how you feel about an activity or subject?
A
Perception
B
Aptitude
C
Motivation
D
Attitude
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes your feelings or emotional evaluation toward an activity or subject.
Review the definitions of the given options: Perception refers to how you interpret sensory information; Aptitude is your natural ability or talent; Motivation is the drive or reason behind your actions.
Recognize that 'Attitude' is the term that specifically refers to your feelings, beliefs, and predispositions toward something, which influences how you respond to it.
Conclude that the term identifying how you feel about an activity or subject is 'Attitude' because it encompasses your emotional stance and evaluation.
Remember that in psychology, attitude is a key concept used to understand behavior and preferences related to various stimuli or experiences.
