Which of the following terms is most closely associated with Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development, rather than Piaget's theory?
A
Zone of proximal development
B
Egocentrism
C
Conservation
D
Object permanence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key theories involved. Vygotsky's theory of cognitive development emphasizes the social and cultural context of learning, focusing on how interaction with others supports cognitive growth. Piaget's theory, on the other hand, centers on stages of individual cognitive development and how children construct knowledge independently.
Step 2: Review the terms provided and identify which are primarily linked to Piaget's theory. For example, 'Egocentrism' refers to a child's difficulty in seeing perspectives other than their own, a concept central to Piaget's preoperational stage.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Conservation' and 'Object permanence' are also key concepts in Piaget's theory. Conservation is the understanding that quantity remains the same despite changes in shape or appearance, and object permanence is the understanding that objects continue to exist even when out of sight.
Step 4: Identify 'Zone of proximal development' (ZPD) as a term uniquely associated with Vygotsky. ZPD describes the difference between what a learner can do without help and what they can achieve with guidance and encouragement from a skilled partner.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Zone of proximal development' is most closely linked to Vygotsky's theory, distinguishing it from the other terms which are central to Piaget's theory.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Piaget's Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah