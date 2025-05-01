Which of the following best represents Piaget's concept of organization in cognitive development?
A
The tendency to focus on only one aspect of a situation at a time
B
The ability to adjust existing schemas in response to new information
C
The process of combining simple mental structures into more complex, integrated systems
D
The process of physically interacting with the environment to learn new skills
Step 1: Understand Piaget's concept of 'organization' within cognitive development. It refers to how children combine and integrate simple mental structures or schemas into more complex and coherent systems.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and compare it to the definition of organization. For example, focusing on only one aspect at a time relates more to 'centration,' not organization.
Step 3: Recognize that adjusting existing schemas in response to new information describes 'adaptation,' which includes assimilation and accommodation, rather than organization.
Step 4: Note that physically interacting with the environment to learn new skills is related to 'sensorimotor exploration' or 'learning by doing,' not specifically organization.
Step 5: Conclude that the best representation of organization is the process of combining simple mental structures into more complex, integrated systems, as it directly matches Piaget's definition.
