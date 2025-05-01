The standard for determining if a behavior is acceptable is whether it is:
A
universally considered abnormal
B
always statistically rare
C
consistent with societal norms and values
D
based solely on individual preference
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'acceptable behavior' in psychology, which often relates to how behaviors align with societal norms and values rather than purely statistical rarity or individual preference.
Step 2: Recognize that behaviors considered 'universally abnormal' or 'always statistically rare' are not reliable standards because cultural and contextual differences affect what is seen as normal or acceptable.
Step 3: Identify that societal norms and values provide a framework for judging behavior, as these norms represent shared expectations within a community or culture.
Step 4: Consider that individual preference alone is insufficient for determining acceptability because personal views may conflict with broader social standards.
Step 5: Conclude that the standard for determining if a behavior is acceptable is whether it is consistent with societal norms and values, reflecting the collective agreement on what is appropriate.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah