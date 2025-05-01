Which of the following best defines psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The analysis of supernatural phenomena and their effects on people
B
The study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of the structure and function of the human brain only
D
The practice of diagnosing and treating physical illnesses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying observable and measurable phenomena related to humans and animals.
Step 2: Recognize that psychology involves the study of both behavior (actions and reactions) and mental processes (thoughts, emotions, perceptions).
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with scientific inquiry or the scope of psychology, such as supernatural phenomena or purely physical illnesses.
Step 4: Note that while the brain's structure and function are important, psychology is broader and includes mental processes and behavior, not just brain anatomy.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology as a scientific discipline is 'The study of behavior and mental processes' because it encompasses the full range of psychological phenomena studied scientifically.
