In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines an algorithm?
A
A mental shortcut that allows quick judgments and problem solving
B
A step-by-step logical procedure that guarantees solving a particular problem
C
A learned response to a previously neutral stimulus
D
A sudden realization of a problem's solution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an algorithm in psychology. An algorithm is a methodical, logical rule or procedure that guarantees solving a particular problem when followed correctly.
Step 2: Differentiate an algorithm from other problem-solving strategies such as heuristics, which are mental shortcuts that speed up problem solving but do not guarantee a correct solution.
Step 3: Recognize that a learned response to a previously neutral stimulus refers to classical conditioning, which is unrelated to algorithms.
Step 4: Identify that a sudden realization of a problem's solution is called an insight, which is a different cognitive process from an algorithm.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of an algorithm is 'a step-by-step logical procedure that guarantees solving a particular problem,' as it emphasizes the systematic and guaranteed nature of this approach.
