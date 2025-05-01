Which of the following best describes the concept of personal fable in adolescents?
A
The process of learning through observing and imitating others.
B
The ability to think logically about abstract concepts and hypothetical situations.
C
The tendency to believe that everyone is watching and evaluating one's behavior.
D
The belief that one's thoughts and experiences are unique and that no one else can understand them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the concept of 'personal fable' is a psychological term related to adolescent development, particularly in cognitive and social domains.
Recognize that 'personal fable' refers to a specific type of egocentric thinking where adolescents believe their experiences and feelings are unique and cannot be understood by others.
Differentiate 'personal fable' from other adolescent concepts such as the 'imaginary audience,' which is the belief that others are constantly watching and evaluating them.
Note that 'personal fable' is not about learning through observation (which relates to social learning theory) or about logical thinking about abstract concepts (which relates to formal operational stage in Piaget's theory).
Conclude that the best description of 'personal fable' is the belief in the uniqueness of one's thoughts and experiences, emphasizing adolescent egocentrism.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah