In Erikson's theory of psychosocial development, the autonomy versus shame and doubt crisis involves the child:
A
learning to develop a sense of personal control over physical skills and a sense of independence
B
struggling to form intimate relationships with others
C
focusing on developing a sense of industry and competence
D
developing trust in caregivers and the environment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stage of Erikson's psychosocial development theory being discussed. The problem mentions the 'autonomy versus shame and doubt' crisis, which corresponds to a specific developmental period in early childhood.
Recall the key developmental task associated with the 'autonomy versus shame and doubt' stage. This stage typically involves children learning to assert their independence and develop control over their physical skills.
Understand the nature of the crisis: children at this stage are balancing between gaining autonomy (independence) and experiencing shame or doubt if they fail to do so successfully.
Compare the options given with the characteristics of this stage. For example, forming intimate relationships is related to a later stage (intimacy versus isolation), and developing a sense of industry relates to the stage of industry versus inferiority.
Conclude that the correct description of the autonomy versus shame and doubt crisis is the child learning to develop a sense of personal control over physical skills and a sense of independence.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah