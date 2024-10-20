Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
Biological Therapies
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of the placebo effect?
A
A patient starts feeling better after a few weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy.
B
A patient in a drug trial shows improvement while taking a new medication inhibiting norepinephrine reuptake.
C
A patient shows reduced symptoms of depression after joining a community support group.
D
A patient in a drug trial shows improvement while taking a pill without active ingredients.
