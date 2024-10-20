Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders44m
- 15. Treatment47m
15. Treatment
Biological Therapies
Multiple Choice
Why might a clinician consider brain surgery or stimulation for a patient?
A
They are often more effective than traditional treatment.
B
They often work faster than traditional treatment.
C
They are often cheaper than traditional treatment.
D
They can be effective as a last resort when traditional treatment is not working.
