Which concept in cognitive psychology refers to the idea that our sensorimotor actions are closely linked to our thinking?
A
Embodied cognition
B
Dual coding theory
C
Information processing model
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a concept in cognitive psychology that links sensorimotor actions (physical movements and sensory experiences) with thinking processes.
Step 2: Review the provided answer choices and their definitions: Embodied cognition, Dual coding theory, Information processing model, and Cognitive dissonance.
Step 3: Recall that Embodied cognition is the theory that cognitive processes are deeply rooted in the body's interactions with the world, meaning our sensorimotor system influences how we think.
Step 4: Contrast this with other options: Dual coding theory involves combining verbal and visual information; Information processing model focuses on how information is processed in stages; Cognitive dissonance relates to conflicting beliefs causing discomfort.
Step 5: Conclude that the concept linking sensorimotor actions closely with thinking is Embodied cognition, as it emphasizes the role of the body in shaping the mind.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah