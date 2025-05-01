Which of the following best explains why chess masters can remember positions on a chess board better than novices?
A
Chess masters use chunking to group pieces into meaningful patterns based on their experience.
B
Chess masters rely solely on visual imagery to recall board positions.
C
Chess masters have a naturally superior memory capacity compared to novices.
D
Chess masters memorize each piece individually without relying on patterns.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'chunking' in cognitive psychology, which refers to the process of grouping individual pieces of information into larger, meaningful units or patterns to improve memory retention.
Step 2: Recognize that chess masters have extensive experience and knowledge of common chess patterns, allowing them to group pieces on the board into familiar configurations rather than remembering each piece separately.
Step 3: Compare this to novices, who lack the experience to form these meaningful chunks and therefore try to remember each piece individually, which is less efficient and more cognitively demanding.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options by considering psychological evidence: superior memory capacity is not innate but developed through practice, and relying solely on visual imagery or memorizing pieces individually does not explain the efficiency seen in chess masters.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that chess masters use chunking to group pieces into meaningful patterns based on their experience, which enhances their ability to remember board positions.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah