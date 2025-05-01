Which of the following best describes the relationship between schemas and stereotypes in cognitive psychology?
A
Stereotypes are a specific type of schema that apply to social groups.
B
Stereotypes are broader than schemas and include all forms of knowledge.
C
Schemas are a specific type of stereotype that apply to individual people.
D
Schemas and stereotypes are completely unrelated cognitive structures.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of schemas in cognitive psychology. Schemas are mental frameworks or structures that help individuals organize and interpret information based on prior knowledge and experience.
Step 2: Understand the concept of stereotypes. Stereotypes are a specific type of schema that involve generalized beliefs or expectations about social groups, often simplifying and categorizing people based on group membership.
Step 3: Compare the scope of schemas and stereotypes. Schemas can apply to a wide range of information, including objects, events, and people, while stereotypes specifically relate to social groups.
Step 4: Analyze the answer choices by matching these definitions. The correct relationship is that stereotypes are a specific type of schema focused on social groups.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: 'Stereotypes are a specific type of schema that apply to social groups,' because this accurately reflects the hierarchical and content-specific relationship between schemas and stereotypes.
